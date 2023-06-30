HC Wainwright Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to $3.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

