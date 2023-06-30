Head-To-Head Analysis: Azimut (AZIHF) & The Competition

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Free Report) is one of 1,192 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Azimut to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azimut and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Azimut N/A N/A 16.01 Azimut Competitors $200.08 million -$13.43 million 36.25

Azimut’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Azimut. Azimut is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.3% of Azimut shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Azimut and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azimut N/A N/A N/A Azimut Competitors 380.51% 7.64% 4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Azimut and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azimut 0 0 0 0 N/A Azimut Competitors 1030 4449 5787 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 88.59%. Given Azimut’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azimut has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Azimut pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Azimut pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 634.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Azimut peers beat Azimut on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal. The company also promotes and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, and open-ended pension funds, as well as provides investment portfolio individual management services on behalf of third parties; and distributes group and third-party products in Italy through a network of financial advisors. In addition, it manages multi strategy funds; and offers life insurance products. Azimut Holding S.p.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Milan, Italy.

