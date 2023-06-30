Head to Head Comparison: Cochlear (CHEOF) and Its Peers

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Free Report) is one of 122 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cochlear to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cochlear and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A Cochlear Competitors 266 979 1102 39 2.38

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 55.87%. Given Cochlear’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cochlear has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Cochlear Competitors -54.46% -32.77% -12.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cochlear and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cochlear and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A 92.50 Cochlear Competitors $562.78 million $23.71 million 155.65

Cochlear’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. Cochlear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cochlear pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 449.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cochlear rivals beat Cochlear on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

