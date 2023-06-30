Head-To-Head Review: CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) vs. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Free Report) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of Biodesix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Biodesix -168.37% -863.32% -82.77%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biodesix $38.21 million 2.42 -$65.45 million ($1.33) -0.89

This table compares CannLabs and Biodesix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biodesix.

Volatility and Risk

CannLabs has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CannLabs and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Biodesix 0 0 1 0 3.00

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a blood-based NGS. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

