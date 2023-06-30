Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 264.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 630,120 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 313,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,197. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

