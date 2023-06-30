Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

