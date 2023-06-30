Heron Financial Group LLC Invests $223,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

