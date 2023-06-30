Heron Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.
NYSE:SYK opened at $301.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
