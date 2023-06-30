Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.76

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.76 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 347407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,656,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 121,372 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 24.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

