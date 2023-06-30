HF Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 88,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 160,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3,632.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 251,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,495. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

