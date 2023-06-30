HF Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 110.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $13.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.39. 2,921,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.63. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

