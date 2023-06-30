HF Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.09. 531,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,664. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $468.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.38. The firm has a market cap of $444.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

