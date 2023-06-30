HF Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. 198,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,020. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

