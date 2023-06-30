HF Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.69. 4,420,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,419,676. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.