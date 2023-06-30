HF Advisory Group LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

General Mills stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 678,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

