HF Advisory Group LLC Has $514,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,144. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

