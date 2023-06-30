HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,951. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

