HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 75,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

