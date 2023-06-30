HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SOXX traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.62. 204,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,397. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $517.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.79.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.