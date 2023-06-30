HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Boosted by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.