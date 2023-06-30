Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives “Initiates” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their initiates rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Williams Trading cut Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.83.

Hibbett Stock Down 2.6 %

Hibbett stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,636. The firm has a market cap of $462.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 237,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hibbett by 105.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,869,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

