Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.56.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,336,000 after buying an additional 269,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

