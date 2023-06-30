Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 4.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 11,943,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,357,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

