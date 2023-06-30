Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 4.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.80. 11,943,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,357,691. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

