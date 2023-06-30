Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.58. 25,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,391. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.