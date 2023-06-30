Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

