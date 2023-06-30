Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $71,725.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.49. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $8,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.