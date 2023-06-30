HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.79

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 244573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.68) to GBX 671 ($8.53) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 630 ($8.01) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.60.

HSBC Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

