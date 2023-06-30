Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.