Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSQVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Danske upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Husqvarna AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

HSQVY opened at $17.88 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

