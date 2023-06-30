Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYFree Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSQVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Danske upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Husqvarna AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

HSQVY opened at $17.88 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.