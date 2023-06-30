Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.84

Jun 30th, 2023

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYFree Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $18.11. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 5,577 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSQVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Danske upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

