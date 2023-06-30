Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.84

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $18.11. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 5,577 shares changing hands.

HSQVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Danske upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

