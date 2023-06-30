Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 2.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.15. 4,621,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 10,531,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $710.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $3,697,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at $2,956,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 2,375.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 964,578 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

