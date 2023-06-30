Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

IBDRY stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Featured Articles

