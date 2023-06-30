Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Position Increased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEP opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.07%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.42%.

IEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

