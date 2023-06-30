IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $527.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $494.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.15 and a 200-day moving average of $471.40. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

