iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.29 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.90 or 1.00041396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.30105128 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $5,001,127.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

