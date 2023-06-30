IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAXFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

IMAX opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.86 million, a PE ratio of -144.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAXFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in IMAX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

