ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Earnings on Friday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.47. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.