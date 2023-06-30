Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Incyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $61.85 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

