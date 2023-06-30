Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.21

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.21 and last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 1349602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.41.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 641.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,947,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,615,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,439 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

