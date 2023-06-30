Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.43) target price on the stock.

Informa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFPJF opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Informa has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.