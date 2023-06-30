Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.43) target price on the stock.
Informa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFPJF opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Informa has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.36.
Informa Company Profile
