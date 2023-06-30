Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of INFY opened at $15.90 on Friday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

