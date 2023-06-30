Insider Buying: SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Free Report) insider Sarika Patel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,767.96).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 74.65 ($0.95). 1,187,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,081. The company has a market cap of £821.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.86 and a beta of 0.44. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.60). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.48.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.