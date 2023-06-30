Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,507 shares in the company, valued at $29,158,549. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,750 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $38,812.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $165,620.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $253,886.34.

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 140,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,733. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.46 million, a PE ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 41.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $117,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly's

(Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

