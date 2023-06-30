Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,327,460.28 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,841.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total transaction of $1,365,039.24.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $1,273,752.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.18. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

