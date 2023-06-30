Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 27,155 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,671. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

