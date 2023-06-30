Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $602,869.79 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) EVP Blake Russell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $602,869.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,373.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Blake Russell sold 511 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $81,157.02.

On Thursday, May 18th, Blake Russell sold 626 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.11. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 849,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.