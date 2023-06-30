Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 42,807 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 42,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $371,992.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,454,851.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Ralph Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $8,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $211,725.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $69,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $114,150.00.

Travelzoo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.11. 46,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.