Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.23

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.23 and last traded at $146.20, with a volume of 6638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 628,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

