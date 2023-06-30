Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

